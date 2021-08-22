Fox News Evacuates 3 Afghans Who Assisted With Network’s War Coverage

Fox News says in a statement released Sunday that the news network has successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals that assisted with coverage of the war in Afghanistan.



The network says that the three nationals, along with their families, have been flown to Doha, Qatar, with a total of 24 people being successfully evacuated. The trio served as “producers, drivers, translators and security guards” for Fox News correspondents during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.



“We are extremely proud to have assisted in this critical mission bringing them to safety in Doha where the Qataris have been aiding in several evacuations, and are grateful to Fox Corp for all of their assistance,” read Fox News’ statement.

The United States, along with several NGOs, have spent the past week in a frantic rush to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan as well as Afghan citizens desperate to escape after the Taliban recaptured Kabul. The Taliban’s rapid return to total control of the country defied public predictions by President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Afghan defense forces would be able to hold them off as the U.S. ended its two-decade occupation of the country.



Biden has stood by his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, saying in a speech on Friday that 13,000 Americans and Afghans have been evacuated so far and insisting that “there’s a greater danger from ISIS and al-Qaida and all these affiliates in other countries — by far — than there is in Afghanistan.”



