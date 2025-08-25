Fox News Fact-Checks Trump’s Wes Moore Claim With Video Evidence: ‘Who’s Telling the Truth? We’ll Let You Decide’ | Video

Trump said Monday the Maryland governor greeted him in December with accolades of “the greatest president of my lifetime”

Jacob Bryant
Donald Trump and Wes Moore (Credit: Fox News)
Donald Trump and Wes Moore in December 2024 (Credit: Fox News)

Fox News seemed to help fact-check Donald Trump’s latest claim that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore called him the greatest president of his lifetime when he visited the state late last year.

On Monday, Trump said Moore greeted him at the Army-Navy football game in December with a hug and said, “You’re the greatest president of my lifetime.” It did not take long after the comment for Moore to respond on X.

“Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President,” Moore wrote.

Fox News’ Will Cain seemed to only help Moore’s case by fact checking the president with video of the two’s meeting before the football game.

“If only we had the footage that President Trump had referenced about them meeting at the Army-Navy game,” Cain said. “Thanks to ‘The Art of the Surge’ on Fox Nation, we have the footage.”

There is no mention of anyone’s “greatest presidents,” but Cain said Moore showed a lot of enthusiasm about the meeting as the two shake hands. Moore adds it’s “great” to have him back and tells him they are “very anxious to work closely with you.” The two then discuss the Key Bridge briefly before the video comes to an end.

As Cain pointed out afterward, no word of Trump’s claim proving true, but apparently that should not stop people from wondering who is telling the truth.

“We didn’t hear ‘greatest president ever’ but we did hear a lot of enthusiasm,” Cain said. “Who’s telling the truth? We’ll let you decide.”

Watch the full clip above.

Donald Trump (Getty Images)
Read Next
Trump's Flag-Burning Executive Order Stumps Some Conservatives: 'This Is Garbage'

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

Comments