Fox News Fact-Checks Trump’s Wes Moore Claim With Video Evidence: ‘Who’s Telling the Truth? We’ll Let You Decide’ | Video

Fox News seemed to help fact-check Donald Trump’s latest claim that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore called him the greatest president of his lifetime when he visited the state late last year.

On Monday, Trump said Moore greeted him at the Army-Navy football game in December with a hug and said, “You’re the greatest president of my lifetime.” It did not take long after the comment for Moore to respond on X.

“Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President,” Moore wrote.

Fox News’ Will Cain seemed to only help Moore’s case by fact checking the president with video of the two’s meeting before the football game.

Will Cain plays footage of Wes Moore greeting President Trump at the Army Navy game.



Cain: We didn’t hear greatest president ever but we did hear a lot of enthusiasm. Who’s telling the truth? We’ll let you decide pic.twitter.com/dAuElfl1Yf — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2025

“If only we had the footage that President Trump had referenced about them meeting at the Army-Navy game,” Cain said. “Thanks to ‘The Art of the Surge’ on Fox Nation, we have the footage.”

There is no mention of anyone’s “greatest presidents,” but Cain said Moore showed a lot of enthusiasm about the meeting as the two shake hands. Moore adds it’s “great” to have him back and tells him they are “very anxious to work closely with you.” The two then discuss the Key Bridge briefly before the video comes to an end.

As Cain pointed out afterward, no word of Trump’s claim proving true, but apparently that should not stop people from wondering who is telling the truth.

“We didn’t hear ‘greatest president ever’ but we did hear a lot of enthusiasm,” Cain said. “Who’s telling the truth? We’ll let you decide.”

Watch the full clip above.