Fox News’ Feel-Good Coronavirus Special ‘America Together’ Nets Over 1 Million Viewers

Fox News’ “America Together” special drew in 1.277 million total viewers Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET, according to early Nielsen ratings data. Of those 1.2 million, around 200,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

During that time slot, CNN had 1.067 million total average viewers and MSNBC had 661,000, according to that same early Nielsen data.

Sunday night’s special was the culmination of Fox News’ “America Together” branded coronavirus effort, which has been spread across television and digital properties for four weeks and has included almost 600 feel-good stories of people behaving selflessly or recovering during the pandemic that has swept the country and the world. According to a release, there have been over 3,900 user submissions of other stories, too, and Fox News has delegated at least one network reporter to “America Together” stories since March 25. Since then, 371 have aired on Fox News and its website while 126 have aired on Fox Business Network and its website.

During Sunday’s special, Fox Nation’s Rachel Campos-Duffy shared about her new baby girl Valentina surviving heart surgery, then told the story of a new mother who survived COVID-19 and got to hold her baby for the first time after almost two weeks after she recovered. “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy participated in the “2020 Challenge” in honor of those who are missing senior-year milestones this spring by sharing his own class portrait.

Watch Campos-Duffy’s segment above.

