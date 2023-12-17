“Fox and Friends Weekend” coanchor Will Cain expressed concern Sunday morning that the “big story” of a Democratic aide allegedly filming himself having sex in a Senate hearing room would be buried by former President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant comments made Saturday proclaiming that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the nation.

Cain added that he and coanchor Shannon Bream found out about the leaked sex tape during their show on Friday when it first began making the rounds online.

“We’ve talked about this morning, where allegedly, a Senate aide filmed, basically, gay porn in the Senate hearing chamber. Since that time, we’ve talked — this is a big story. And it’s not just like, ‘Hey, let’s talk about how gross this is,’ or whatever.

“This happened in the Senate chambers within an administration that has promised to bring back the norms,” he continued, shading President Biden before drawing a line to the “big story” implicating the Republican Party.

“On the other hand, you’ve got Donald Trump, who before he went to Nevada last night was in New Hampshire, and he said this when talking about immigration,” Cain said before playing a clip of Trump’s comments saying that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the United States from “all over the world,” including South America, Africa and Asia.

“The mainstream media is going to talk about this. They already are,” Cain said. “It’s going to take over everything. ‘Poisoning the blood of our country’ when talking about illegal immigration.”

By Cain’s account, he lamented that the “mainstream media” is “going to latch on to three words that Donald Trump said, and it’s going to drive the news cycle” instead of the Senate porn scandal.

The explicit video in question shows an alleged Senate staffer having penetrative sex atop the table Senators usually sit at while conducting hearings. The video was originally shared in a private group, and it was leaked to the public thereafter.

The staff member was not immediately identified, though it was reported that he worked for Sen. Ben Cardin. On Saturday, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who listed his job as a Legislative Aide at the United States Senate, issued a statement on LinkedIn. He began, “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda.”

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace,” Maese-Czeropski continud. “Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters. As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him.”

Maese-Czeropski was also accused of having yelled “Free Palestine!” at Miller, who is Jewish, on Friday. Cardin’s office has confirmed that Maese-Czeropski is “no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.”

Later in the “Fox and Friends” segment, Rachel Campos-Duffy accused Sen. Cardin of hypocrisy due to the fact that in January 2021, Cardin referred to the Capitol as a sacred place.

“The Democrat senator of this staffer was somebody who took to the House floor and talked about how sacred this place was right after Jan. 6,” Campos-Duffy said. “And then when asked about this, yes, he fired his staffer, but no words about the sacredness of the Capitol after this man did pornographic acts inside of the chamber.”

While many in the news appeared to avoid the scandal on Friday, recently disgraced former-congressman-turned-Cameo star George Santos has had plenty to say. On Saturday, he shared Maese-Czeropski’s LinkedIn statement and tweeted, “Having sex in a United States government building and filming it is the reason you got heat.”

Having sex in a United States government building and filming it is the reason you got heat.



You being gay and having gay sex NO BODY gives a rats ass…



No one is perusing a political agenda, we are just disgusted about your VILE behavior as a staffer to a United States… pic.twitter.com/UfHfjTDCj8 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 16, 2023

Ten minutes later, Santos added, “On Dec. 15, 2023 the most vile and unimaginable thing took place in our nations Capitol it was an organized and well planned SexErection.”

He went on, “Our nation will take many years to recover while we open an investigation to get to the ‘bottom’ of these events leading up to the SexErection. Now the remaining question is, who was the coconspirator of the SexErection as we see on camera there were at least two participants at this time.”

On December 15 2023 the most vile and unimaginable thing took place in our nations Capitol it was an organized and well planned SexErection.



Our nation will take many years to recover while we open an investigation to get to the “bottom” of these events leading up to the… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 16, 2023

Later Saturday Night, Santos also suggested that Maese-Czeropski update his Twitter biography. He tweeted, “Hey @Aidanmaesec you need to update your bio. Also I think you need to redo your victimized apology.”