Heather Childers was ousted by Fox News after being benched for appearing visibly sick in March, when shows at the network were still operating out of studios in Midtown Manhattan but the coronavirus pandemic was picking up steam.

“Fox News and Heather Childers have parted ways. We wish her all the best,” said a representative for Fox News, confirming the split first reported by CNN.

Childers, who hosted the early-morning “Fox & Friends First,” hasn’t appeared on-air since March. She confirmed on Twitter that month, “Last day I was on I mentioned I had gone to a [doctor] to make sure I had no fever or cough of concern after coughing & sneezing on air. Never went to work feeling sick. I sent those results showing no temp or cough. Was then told Covid19 test would most helpful.”

She said she tested negative for the virus, a claim she later reiterated when appealing to President Donald Trump directly on Twitter in April posts that have since been deleted but are cited by CNN.

CNN also reports that sources say Fox News management was angry she was visibly sick during the March 18 broadcast, then came back to host the show the next day, after going to a doctor and being given the all-clear.

On March 21, Fox News confirmed there had already been four cases of the coronavirus reported at the New York offices, six days after most staffers began working from home.

