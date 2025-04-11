Fox News Hires Radio Host Hugh Hewitt

Fox News hired radio host and former Washington Post columnist Hugh Hewitt as a contributor on Friday. The veteran conservative pundit will make his debut appearance on Friday evening’s “Special Report With Bret Baier” at 6 p.m. ET.

Hewitt has been a frequent guest commentator on Fox News in the past and has already been writing opinion stories for its website. His signing comes after Hewitt resigned from the Washington Post in November 2024, after getting up and ditching the paper’s live news show over how it was covering Donald Trump.

He wasn’t thrilled with how “Washington Post Live” host Jonathan Capehart and then-associate editor Ruth Marcus, his fellow guest on the show, were talking about the Trump campaign’s push to extend in-person voting in suburban Philadelphia. Marcus herself has since quit WaPo after a column criticizing owner Jeff Bezos’ revamping of the paper was “spiked.”

Hewitt is the host of the aptly titled “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” which airs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET on the Salem Radio Network; his show has more than 400 national affiliates. He is a longtime commentator on American politics and has written 17 books.

Hewitt first got into the radio business in 1990 in Los Angeles, where he hosted a show on KFI 640. His show later started syndicating nationally in 2000. Prior to his media career, Hewitt worked for the Reagan Administration, serving as the special assistant to Attorney General William French Smith from 1981 to 1983, and later as the Deputy Director of the Office of Personal Management.

The 69-year-old Ohio native was also the two-time president of the Nixon Foundation and served as an editorial assistant to the former president during his retirement.

In related news, Fox News is coming off of the highest-rated quarter in cable news history.