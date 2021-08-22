Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy Tries to Blame Jill Biden for Afghanistan Crisis (Video)

As the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan continues and the U.S. strives to help people evacuate, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy is placing some of the blame for the situation on someone who has no role in the exit plan at all: First Lady Jill Biden.

During a segment on Sunday, Campos-Duffy suggested that the First Lady should have overruled her husband in his handling of Afghanistan — despite having no job within his cabinet — simply out of observation of his day to day mental state.

“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?” Campos-Duffy said.

“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden,” she continued. “No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden.” Campos-Duffy added extra emphasis on Jill Biden’s distinction as a doctor, not making note that she is a Doctor of Education, not a medical doctor who can pass any diagnosis on mental faculties.

Campos-Duffy added that Jill Biden should have stopped her husband’s plans in Afghanistan, citing it as “the most patriotic thing [she] could’ve done” and noting that “I think she failed the country as well.”

Reps for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. You can watch Campos-Duffy’s full remarks in the video above.

Earlier on Sunday, Fox News announced that it had successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals who assisted with the network’s coverage of the war in Afghanistan, along with their families. The trio served as “producers, drivers, translators and security guards” for Fox News correspondents during the 20-year presence of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.