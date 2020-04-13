Fox News’ Jedediah Bila Defends Chris Wallace Against Trump Attack: ‘Just Stop’

“Fox & Friends” Weekend Co-Host Jedediah Bila made it clear Sunday that she’s had enough of President Donald Trump’s attacks on her Fox News colleague Chris Wallace.

“Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling. Chris is doing his job. The news should not be any president’s friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop. Seriously. Enough,” the “Fox and Friends” weekend anchor wrote Sunday evening in reaction to a tweet about Trump’s most recent attack.

Earlier Sunday, Trump tweeted, “Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!”

Bila revealed to her social media followers last Thursday that she’s been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The pandemic has affected and killed thousands more and was, of course, the main topic of conversation on Wallace’s “Fox News Sunday” program.

As Bila alluded, Trump and Wallace have not seen eye-to-eye on what the relationship between journalists and people in positions of power should be. Trump has repeatedly attacked the anchor, while Wallace has said the president “is engaged in the most direct, sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”