Fox News’ John Roberts Shoots Down Coronavirus Conspiracy Theorists: ‘There Is NO Vaccine’

Roberts was caught on a hot mic Tuesday joking about the virus

| April 22, 2020 @ 10:35 AM Last Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 11:33 AM

Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts on Wednesday sought to shoot down coronavirus conspiracy theorists one day after he was caught on a hot mic with another journalist making jokes about a possible vaccine and that the death rate from COVID-19 may be lower than previously thought.

The longtime TV newsman defended his exchange with New York Times photographer Doug Mills as “sardonic humor and sarcasm” and added that “there is NO vaccine. And it is NOT a hoax.”

Just before Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Roberts was caught joking on hot mic with Mills. “You can take off the mask,” he told Mills. “The case fatality rate is like 0.1 to 0.3, according to USC.”

“Is it really?” Mills responded, joking back, “Everybody here’s been vaccinated anyway.”

Roberts went on, “USC and L.A. County public health came out with a study that found that there are 7,000 cases in California but they really believe that there are anywhere from 221,000 to 442,000 people who are infected.”

Also Read: Ex-Fox News Anchor Gretchen Carlson Retorts After Jeanine Pirro Calls Tucker Carlson 'Gretchen' on Air

When Mills replied sarcastically, “So it was a hoax,” Roberts said that no, he didn’t believe it was a hoax.

But conspiracy theorists on Twitter pointed to the clip as proof of that a vaccine has already been developed — or that the pandemic itself is a hoax.

Because you asked…..The @USC @lapublichealth study is real – but not yet peer-reviewed,” Roberts tweeted on Wednesday. “The rest of the exchange was sardonic humor and sarcasm… There is NO vaccine. And it is NOT a hoax.”

As of Wednesday morning, there have been over 780,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. Over 37,000 of those confirmed cases have proven fatal.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • hollywood vod bloodshot invisible man i still believe
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
1 of 22

“Scoob!” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE