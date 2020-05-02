Martha MacCallum

Fox News

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Says Covering Coronavirus Pandemic Reminds Her of Covering 9/11

by | May 2, 2020 @ 6:02 PM

MacCallum will co-monitor a virtual town hall with President Trump focusing on COVID-19 and the reopening of the economy

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum will be co-moderating a virtual town hall with President Donald Trump on Sunday, discussing the coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent shelter-in-place order and the reopening of the economy… a current event story which she says “in many ways” reminds her of covering 9/11.

The event — called “America Together: Returning to Work” – will be broadcast live from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., 7 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. on Sunday. MacCallum, along with Fox News “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier, will monitor the program, as the president answers viewer-submitted questions for somewhere between 90 minutes and two hours.

“We’ve been following this story very closely, so wherever there are facts that need to be reined in or questions that need to be pressed further, that’s what we’re there for,” she said of herself and Baier.

Also Read: Fox News' Feel-Good Coronavirus Special 'America Together' Nets Over 1 Million Viewers

MacCallum was preparing for a year of travel and political coverage as the November election approached when the coronavirus pandemic locked Americans in their homes.

“I learned a long time ago in covering the country, covering news and covering politics, there’s always the surprise event that no one anticipates coming,” she told TheWrap. “In many ways, it does remind me of covering Sept. 11. Once again, New York and New Jersey were the epicenter of that attack and we’re seeing that again.”

“I am struck by understanding that we all have plans in life, I planned that this was going to be a year of covering politics,” she continued. “I was going to be traveling across the country, covering the election and you never know what’s coming at you. That’s the way life is and that’s the way history is.”

Also Read: Fox News Scores Best Primetime Ratings Ever in April With 3.7 Million Average Total Viewers

This isn’t the first rodeo for MacCallum and Baier, who last interviewed Trump on March 5 for a town hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania. That was the most-watched election town hall in cable news history with 4.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Some of MacCallum’s coronavirus-related interviews in the past few weeks have made headlines, as she has pressed governors on how they plan to safely reopen their states. She’s spoken to the governors of Georgia, Connecticut, Ohio and North Dakota, all of whom have different ideas about if their states should reopen and, if so, how and when.

“One of the things I think is very interesting about talking to the governors is that they have the power to shut things down, but once they start opening things up, the power sort of turns back over to the consumer,” she said, adding that consumer “confidence” will really determine whether a state’s businesses have reopened.

Also Read: Fox News' Bret Baier Rejects Trump's Claim Disinfectant Comment Was Sarcasm: 'That's Not How It Looked'

“Everything seems to be virtual right now,” she said of Sunday’s town hall. “But I do think it will give people the opportunity to send their question in, feel like the president is addressing them personally and we’re going to have a good mix of people across the country that we probably couldn’t achieve if we did the town hall in one state.”

“America Together: Returning to Work” airs Sunday 7 p.m. ET on Fox News.

Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)

  • John Krasinski Michael Che Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images/NBC
  • John Krasinski Photo credit: Getty Images
  • meghan markle prince harry Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Smith Clerks 3 Story Photo credit: TheWrap
  • Matthew McConaughey 2005 Texas Rose Bowl Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Halsey Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Michael Che SNL Photo credit: NBC
  • Kylie Jenner Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Christian Siriano coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 11

From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra

Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.

While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.

From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

Lindsey Ellefson

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

How Video Games Have Thrived During the Pandemic | Podcast
Bill Maher Joe Biden 24 Things

Bill Maher Jokes That Joe Biden Was ‘Asked to Social Distance Even Before the Virus’ (Video)
Bill Maher

Bill Maher Says Mike Pence Didn’t Wear a Mask at the Mayo Clinic Because He Wanted to Tell ‘Barefaced Lies’ (Video)
Huntington Beach protesters

Protesters Crowd Huntington Beach Day After Newsom Orders Closure of All O.C. Beaches (Video)
is there a new snl episode airing this week saturday night live larry david bernie sanders coronavirus quarantine

Is There a New ‘SNL’ Episode Airing This Week?

Jim Carrey Depicts a Destructive Trump Presidency in 60 of His Politically Charged Artworks (Photos)

Coronavirus: The Canceled and Postponed Events in Tech, Media, Sports and Entertainment (Updating)

James Corden to Pay Salaries of Furloughed ‘Late Late Show’ Staffers
AMC Theaters

AMC vs Universal: Will Cooler Heads Prevail or Is This the Beginning of the End? | Podcast
Kayleigh McEnany

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in First Press Conference: ‘I Will Never Lie to You’ (Video)
Derek Hough in 'Disney Family Singalong'

Why ABC Fast-Tracked 2nd ‘Disney Family Singalong’ – It Wasn’t Just a Lack of Programming
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE