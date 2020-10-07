Fox News microphone

Fox News Media Moves Into Book Publishing, Sets 3-Book Deal

by | October 7, 2020 @ 6:51 AM

HarperCollins is releasing the new book platform, Fox News Books

Fox News Media is moving into the book publishing space, the company announced Wednesday, the 24th anniversary of the cable news channel.

Fox News Books, a partnership with HarperCollins’ Broadside Books, will launch with a three-book deal. The books will be written by Fox News talent like Shannon Bream and Pete Hegseth, among others.

The new platform is the seventh under Fox News Media, following Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio and two direct-to-consumer streaming services, Fox Nation and Fox News International.

The first book on the new platform, Hegseth’s “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes,” will publish Nov. 24. Bream’s book, “an inspirational faith-based publication celebrating the women of the Bible,” is slated for spring 2021. Hegseth already hosts a Fox Nation show titled “Real Heroes” and Bream’s book will get its own featured program on Fox Nation, too.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a Wednesday statement, “We are excited to partner with HarperCollins, utilizing our vast library of content to further enhance the audience experience. With a stable of bestselling authors already on our platforms, Fox News Books will provide our loyal viewers with more of the compelling stories they’ve come to rely on Fox News Media personalities to deliver.”

Brian Murray, president and CEO of HarperCollins Publishers, added his own statement: “The combination of Fox News Media’s powerful content and marketing with HarperCollins’ print, digital and audiobook publishing and distribution in the US and internationally, is a winning combination for authors, readers, listeners and viewers of Fox News Media everywhere.”

A number of Fox News and Fox Business hosts and anchors have already written books, including including Sean Hannity, Bret Baier, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Martha MacCallum. Their books have all been best-sellers.

Lindsey Ellefson

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

