Fox News Parts Ways With Anchor Leland Vittert, Off Air Since Just After Covering Capitol Riots

Fox News has “mutually and amicably parted ways” with reporter Leland Vittert, the network told TheWrap Friday. The network confirms what has been the de facto state of affairs for months; Vittert has not appeared on the network or posted from his Twitter account since January.

Vittert had been with Fox News since 2010, and Fox has declined to explain why he has left the network after a decade. But it’s notable that Vittert was one of the few Fox reporters who contested the Trump campaign’s lies about election fraud during the 2020 election, including an interview with Trump’s communications director Erin Perrine that descended into a shouting match.

Earlier in 2020 Vittert was and his crew were surrounded by protesters at Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. in May, and then chased off. He also described being harassed by Trump supporters during one of this last appearances on Fox News in January.



Mediaite first reported Vittert’s ouster from Fox News.

