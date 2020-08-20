Go Pro Today

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on Bannon: ‘Yet Another Adviser’ of Trump’s in Legal Trouble (Video)

A panel on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” summed up the arrest of Steve Bannon, calling it “not a good look” for Trump

| August 20, 2020 @ 1:15 PM Last Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 1:54 PM

Fox News’ daytime panel program, “Outnumbered,” took on the topic of Thursday’s arrest of President Donald Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon just hours after it happened.

The consensus was that the arrest was “not a good look” for the president.

“The political nature of this is this is the last night of the [Democratic] convention. You’ve got yet another adviser, former adviser of the president of the United States that is being looked at legally, arrested on a boat by U.S. Postal Service agents who were investigating this. This is not a good look. You see the president distancing himself,” said co-host Harris Faulkner after Melissa Francis stated that Trump said he felt bad about the arrest but had not been in favor of Bannon’s private fundraising to build a border wall. Prosecutors alleged Thursday Bannon and others defrauded donors for personal gain.

“When this happens, generally, the president tends to talk about someone getting persecuted because they were associated with him,” Francis responded. “He did quite the opposite here.”

Juan Williams replied, “I think the political fallout is immediate.”

Williams went on to list “the president’s top aides” who’ve been indicted, mentioning Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.

“The whole notion of ‘drain the swamp…'” he said, referring to one of Trump’s slogans, “It sounds like the swamp.”

He agreed Bannon’s arrest was “a pretty bad look,” especially given reports he was arrested Thursday while onboard a yacht.

