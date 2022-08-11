‘Fox News Sunday’ Names Shannon Bream as Anchor

“Fox News Sunday” will soon be anchored by Shannon Bream, beginning Sept. 11, Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, announced today. Bream is the first woman to anchor the program in its 26-year history. In addition to the new role, she will continue in her post as the network’s chief legal correspondent.

“Shannon is an outstanding journalist, reporter and anchor who has cultivated a strong and enduring relationship with the FOX News Media audience,” Scott said in a statement.

Bream added, “It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at FOX News. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

Bream succeeds Chris Wallace as the host of “Fox News Sunday.” She formerly hosted “Fox News @ Night,” which will now feature a rotation of journalists until a permanent replacement is named. In the new role, she will preside over Fox News Media’s signature Sunday morning political talk show, which airs on Fox broadcast with encore presentations running on FNC.

As a “Fox News @ Night” host since 2017, Bream has conducted news-making interviews, such as her exclusive sit-down with Justice Neil Gorsuch after he was confirmed and talks with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. In February and March of this year, Bream led the network’s late-night coverage of the war in Ukraine, providing viewers with real-time reports.

In addition to her role as anchor, Bream is FNC’s chief legal correspondent, where she has covered every landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court since joining the network in 2007.

Bream has also been a part of FNC’s top-rated election coverage. During the previous presidential election cycle, she contributed to FNC’s Democracy 2020, which garnered the highest ratings for an election night in cable news history with 14.1 million viewers.

The anchor is a founding author of Fox News Books, the publishing imprint of Fox News Media and the platform’s first franchise author. Her debut title, “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” has sold more than half a million copies. Her second title, “Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” also rose to the top of the New York Times bestseller list. She is the host of “Livin’ the Bream,” a podcast on Fox News Audio. Her 2019 book is “Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters.”