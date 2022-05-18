‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’ Moves to HBO Max and CNN

Whoever is talking to Chris Wallace will now be doing so on HBO Max.

The former Fox News journalist’s interview show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”, which originally debuted on the now-defunct CNN+, will be making the move to Warner Bros. Discovery’s other streamer, the company officially announced Wednesday.

Some of the interviews from the show will also air on CNN Sunday evenings. “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” will be back in the fall.

“’Who’s Talking?’ is a rare show built for streaming that gives newsmakers the opportunity to have candid conversations and an open dialogue about the issues of the day and whatever is on their minds,” Wallace said in a statement. “I’ve never had more fun developing a program and am looking forward to bringing it to both HBO Max and CNN audiences.”

After a nearly two-decade run at Fox News, Wallace left the network in December 2021 for a job at CNN, where he was then positioned as an anchor for CNN+.

Wallace began hosting “Who’s Talking?” at the launch of CNN+, before the streaming service was shut down 30 days after it launched by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

The first few interviews Wallace conducted included former CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, author of the 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones, and actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

“Part of the CNN brand is respectful, authentic and impactful interviews and one of the best interviewers in the business is Chris Wallace,” Chris Licht, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement. “Chris and his team developed an engaging and compelling program that we’re excited to bring to HBO Max and include in our CNN Sunday evening programming.”

TheWrap previously reported on this news based on media reports about the show’s transition to HBO Max.