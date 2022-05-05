Despite the quick shutdown of CNN+, Chris Wallace’s interview show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” will live on at HBO Max, according to a report from Puck’s Dylan Byers.

The former Fox News journalist began hosting the interview show at the launch of CNN+, before the streaming service was shut down 30 days after it launched by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

After a nearly two-decade run at Fox News, Wallace left the network in December 2021 for a job at CNN, where he was then positioned as an anchor for CNN+.

Byers reports that in addition to hosting his show on HBO Max, Wallace will continue to do work for CNN as new CNN head Chris Licht begins to sort out where to deploy talent at the networks under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.

TheWrap reported in April that in the wake of the CNN+ implosion, top officials had met with Wallace about potential opportunities at CNN.

Of his Fox News exit, Wallace said in March that working at the network had become unsustainable. “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Wallace told the The New York Times in an interview. “But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”

“Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox,” Wallace told the Times. “And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.”

HBO Max is not home to many original news or interview programs, although it is the streaming home of HBO staples like “Real Time with Bill Maher” and “Axios.” But Wallace’s shift to the streaming service could be a preview of what the newly combined streamer under Warner Bros. Discovery will look like, as Discovery said in March that it planned on combining HBO Max and Discovery+ after the merger was complete.

Should Wallace set up shop at HBO Max, it could pave the way for more former CNN+ talent to find a home on the streamer.