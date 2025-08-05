Fox News Praises Terry Moran’s ‘Come to Jesus’ Admitting ABC Anti-Trump Bias: ‘They Treat Us Like Zoo Animals’ | Video

Fox News is throwing rare praise at Terry Moran for his admission that he found ABC News to have an anti-Trump bias.

The co-hosts of “Fox & Friends” enjoyed Moran’s candor after admitting on his Substack that the network he was fired from back in June for attacking Stephen Miller on X has a bias against the current president and the people who voted for him.

“Let’s talk about bias. I worked at ABC News for almost 28 years, and I’m proud to say that. But: Were we biased? Yes,” Moran wrote. “Almost inadvertently, I’d say. ABC News has the same problem so many leading cultural institutions do in America: A lack of viewpoint diversity.”

He added, “The old news divisions don’t hear many of the voices of the country, because those voices aren’t in the newsroom. Yes, news teams go out with a microphone and a camera and accost people at Trump rallies; but to me that often comes off as weirdly anthropological and inaccurate, kind of like trying to understand nature by visiting a zoo.”

Journalist Charles Hurt wondered on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday whether Moran was having his “come to Jesus” moment after reflecting on his years at ABC News and being fired for attacking a prominent member of the Trump administration.

“I guess he’s kind of having this come to Jesus after the fact because he lost his job and he doesn’t really know what to say,” Hurt said. “What he’s saying now is correct. It is an anthropological study that they’re doing. They treat us like zoo animals.”

Moran was terminated at ABC News at the beginning of June following a post on X where he described Miller as “richly endowed with the capacity for hatred.”

“He’s a world-class hater,” he wrote at the time. “You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

He also called Trump a “world-class hater.”