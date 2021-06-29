Fox News to Pay $1 Million Fine to NYC for Human Rights Law Violation

Fox News has agreed to pay a $1 million fine to New York City for committing a human rights law violation, which the city’s Commission on Human Rights called “a pattern of violating the NYC Humans Rights Law.”

The report cited allegations of a hostile work environment, misconduct and sexual harassment at the network.

According to a news release, the settlement requires that Fox News remove mandatory confidential arbitration clauses from the contracts of on-air talent and other employees for a four-year period when they file the claims under New York’s commission. The commission will also monitor the network on a quarterly basis for two years.

More to come…