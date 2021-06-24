Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Suggests Defunding the US Military Over Critical Race Theory

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham suggested Wednesday night that the military should be defunded because of a high-ranking official’s defense of critical race theory.

On Wednesday, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley defended critical race theory during a House Armed Services Committee hearing, asking, “What is wrong with understanding … the country for which we are here to defend?”

Ingraham was not happy with his responses when her show rolled around at 10 p.m. ET.

“We are sending out tax dollars to this military in an attempt to weed out so-called ‘extremists,’ which just means conservative evangelicals as far as I can tell,” she raged. “We’re paying for that? Why is Congress not saying, ‘We’re not going to give you a penny until all of this is eradicated from the military budget. Nothing. This is my offer to you. Nothing’? That’s what I would say. I am totally outraged by him and his ridiculous response today.”

Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, used his appearance at the hearing to advocate for reading a variety of writers and opinions.

“I want to understand white rage. I’m white and I want to understand it. So, what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out,” he said, referring to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“I’ve read Mao Tse-tung. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist,” he said, adding later, “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military — our general officers, our commissioned, noncommissioned officers — of being ‘woke’ or something else because we’re studying some theories out there.”