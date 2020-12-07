Tom Lowell has been named Fox News’ executive vice president and managing editor of news, the network announced Monday.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott made the announcement, which notes Lowell will oversee daytime news editorial and news resources. He will report to executive editor Jay Wallace, who reports to Scott.

Lowell has held a variety of roles in production since joining Fox News in 2003. In his 17 years, he launched some of the network’s top-rated programs. He assisted in the creation of “America’s Newsroom” in 2007, which premiered with anchors Bill Hemmer and Megyn Kelly. He was made an executive producer of the show in 2009.

“It has been a great honor to work alongside the premier journalists at Fox News and I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity to lead one of the best daytime news teams in the business,” said Lowell in a statement.

In her own statement, Scott added, “From creating the top-rated morning news program ‘America’s Newsroom’ in 2007 to leading newsgathering, Tom has made a formidable impact on Fox News throughout his 17-year tenure with the network. A skilled journalist and talented producer, we’re beyond confident that under his direction, the network’s daytime news programming will continue to thrive for many years to come.”