Fox Not Moving Forward With ‘The Goonies’ Re-Enactment Drama

Fox has decided not to move forward with two drama pilots, “Blood Relative” and an untitled drama that was to follow three kids as they tried to make a shot-for-shot remake of Steven Spielberg’s “The Goonies.”

The network was said to be happy with both but ultimately decided to give series orders to “Monarch” and “The Cleaning Lady” instead, a person with knowledge told TheWrap.

“Blood Relative” was to star Melissa Leo as Louise Kelly, a genetic genealogist who applies her talents to crime scene forensics. Tate Donovan and Tyrone Marshall Brown were also set to star.

The “Goonies” re-enactment series did not have title but was described as such: “After failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach. She finds inspiration, hope, and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student’s favorite movies… ‘The Goonies.'”

As for the shows it did pick, Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” is set to star Elodie Yung. The one-hour show is described as “a darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.”

“Monarch” is a country music drama from creator Melissa London Hilfers. Michael Rauch will serve as showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group will executive produce alongside country music manager Jason Owen.

In terms of returning series, Fox has renewed “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North” and “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34), and canceled “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing” and “Next.” The shows currently awaiting a decision are “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Call Me Kat,” “The Moodys,” “Prodigal Son” and “The Resident.”