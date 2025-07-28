Fox Sets Fall Premieres for ‘Doc,’ ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and More

Fox has unveiled fall premiere dates for the medical drama series “Doc,” as well as its slew of returning adult animated series and game shows.

“Doc” Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., after the Season 2 debut of “Murder in a Small Town,” which will premiere at 8 p.m. Their premieres follow the debuts of the new season of “Celebrity Name That Tune” as well as the series premiere of “Celebrity Weakest Link” on Monday, Sept. 15.

It won’t be until Sunday, Sept. 28 that Fox’s beloved adult animated series make their return, with “The Simpsons” returning for its Season 37 premiere at 8 p.m., before “Universal Basic Guys” returns for 8:30 p.m., “Krapopolis” premieres at 9 p.m. and “Bob’s Burgers” returns for its 16th season at 9:30 p.m.

Shows that are set to premiere later in the 2025-26 season include drama series “Memory of a Killer,” event series “The Faithful,” comedies “Best Medicine,” “American Dad!,” “Animal Control,” “Family Guy,” “Going Dutch” and “Grimsburg,” and unscripted series “Beat Shazam,” “Don’t Forget The Lyrics,” “Extracted,” “Fear Factor: The Next Chapter,” “LEGO Masters,” “Next Level Baker,” “Next Level Chef” and “The Masked Singer.”

See Fox’s full lineup for the 2025-26 TV season below:

Monday, Sept. 15

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Celebrity Name That Tune” (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Celebrity Weakest Link” (series premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Murder in a Small Town” (Season 2 premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Doc” (Season 2 premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “The Floor” (Season 4 premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “99 to Beat” (series premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Hell’s Kitchen” (Season 24 premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (Season 4 premiere)

Fridays (Beginning Aug. 29)

8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. – Fox College Football Friday

Saturdays (On Going)

7:00-10:30 p.m. ET/4:00-7:30 p.m. PT – Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday, Sept. 28