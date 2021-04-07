Fox Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Animated Comedy ‘Housebroken,’ ‘Lego Masters’ and More

Fox has set summer premiere dates for the animated comedy “Housebroken” and new seasons of “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Masterchef,” the network announced Wednesday.

Also returning to Fox over the next few months are the animated family comedy “Duncanville” and game shows “Mental Samurai” and “Beat Shazam.” They will join the new series “Crime Scene Kitchen,” which will premiere in May.

“Housebroken,” co-created by Clea DuVall, features the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, Will Forte and Sam Richardson and is described as a series that explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals. It will debut on Monday, May 31, following the season premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen.”

“Hell’s Kitchen” and “Masterchef” will both get new themes this season, with “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” set to welcome only competitors under age 23, and “Masterchef: Legends” featuring appearances by culinary icons Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto. Both shows will return the week of May 31.

Ordered to series in December, “Fantasy Island” is described as a modern take on the classic series starring Ricardo Montalbán and Hervé Villechaize. From “The Fix” duo Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, the series takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled — although they rarely turn out as expected.

No premiere date has been set for the series, but it is slated to premiere in August.

See Fox’s full lineup below.

Sunday, May 23

8:30-9:00 p.m. DUNCANVILLE (Season Premiere, Part 1)

9:30-10:00 p.m. DUNCANVILLE (Season Premiere, Part 2)

Tuesday, May 25

8:00-10:00 p.m. MENTAL SAMURAI (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, May 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. THE MASKED SINGER (Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 p.m. CRIME SCENE KITCHEN (Series Premiere)

Mondays, beginning May 31

8:00-9:00 p.m. HELL’S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 p.m. HOUSEBROKEN (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. DUNCANVILLE (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning June 1

8:00-9:00 p.m. LEGO MASTERS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. MENTAL SAMURAI (Time Period Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning June 2

8:00-9:00 p.m. MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. CRIME SCENE KITCHEN

Thursdays, beginning June 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. BEAT SHAZAM (Season Premiere)