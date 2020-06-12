Fox is folding its SideCar Content Accelerator and bringing all development and production into the network’s scripted programming department, the network announced Friday.

Gail Berman, who launched the SideCar label at Fox back in February 2019, will return full-time to The Jackal Group. The 17 existing projects in development at SideCar for Fox will all continue to be developed internally by Fox Entertainment.

According to an individual familiar with the situation, some number of SideCar employees will be brought over to Fox to oversee development on SideCar projects, while others will face layoffs. No decisions have been made as to how many employees will be cut.

“This is something Gail and I have been discussing and as a result of those conversations, we are retiring the SideCar name and Gail has decided to return full-time to her company, The Jackal Group,” Fox boss Charlie Collier said in an internal memo to staff announcing the changes on Friday. “One of the industry’s most respected executives, Gail has played a number of integral roles at FOX over the past two decades. She is the definition of professional and I value her guidance, advice and support.”

Among the projects that were in development at SideCar are an untitled film re-enactment pilot that remains in consideration for a series pick-up, live action comedies “The Texanist,” “Mr. Black,” “Every Other Weekend,” “The Sidelines,” as well as the drama “The Perfect Couple” and additional untitled projects.

Berman will remain attached to existing SideCar projects as an executive producer.

Read the full memo from Collier below.

I’m writing to tell you about organizational changes that will bring SideCar’s production and development capabilities more formally into the FOX scripted programming department. This is something Gail and I have been discussing and as a result of those conversations, we are retiring the SideCar name and Gail has decided to return full-time to her company, The Jackal Group.

One of the industry’s most respected executives, Gail has played a number of integral roles at FOX over the past two decades. She is the definition of professional and I value her guidance, advice and support.

Along with her team at SideCar, Gail has accomplished so much during our time together, setting up nearly 20 projects at FOX Entertainment alone, and also succeeding broadly across Hollywood, selling projects to Quibi (“Royalties”) and NBC (“Wellsville”), among others.

At The Jackal Group, Gail has a number of film and television projects in active development and production. I am certain we will collaborate on many ideas moving forward. It’s what Gail does and she does it very well.

I know I speak for us all when I wish Gail and everyone at SideCar only good in the days ahead.

Please reach out to your colleagues at SideCar. And please continue to take care of yourselves and your families.

Charlie