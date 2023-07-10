Fox Sports Films, Religion of Sports Strike Multiyear Content Deal

Fox Sports Films has inked a multi-year agreement with Religion of Sports to co-produce new and original sports documentaries.

“FOX Sports is excited about collaborating with Religion of Sports to spotlight captivating sports stories that are deeply ingrained in the heart of American culture,” Fox Sports vice president of development and original programming Barry Nugent said in a statement. “These new films will feature the renowned legends and intense rivalries that have thrilled fans for generations.”

The first film that will debut under the pact is “Baseball’s Greatest Moments With The Kid Mero: The MLB All-Star Game,” which premieres Monday at 11 pm ET on FS1. The one-hour documentary, which is hosted by writer and comedian The Kid Mero (“Desus & Mero”), highlights the 10 greatest and most compelling moments within the history of the Midsummer Classic with rare archival footage and engaging commentary.

“ROS has built a foundation around storytelling and this deal marks new and exciting territory for the company,” Religion of Sports CEO Ameeth Sankaran added. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with FOX Sports.”

In addition to Sankaran, Gotham Chopra and Victor Buhler serve as executive producers for Religion of Sports, while Nugent, Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman and Charlie Dixon serve as executive producers for Fox Sports. The film is co-produced by FOX Sports Films, Religion of Sports, and Major League Baseball and is directed by Bradley Jackson.

The project’s release comes on the eve of Fox Sports’ exclusive presentation of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, which will begin coverage on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.

Prior to the agreement, the two companies collaborated on “The Great Brady Heist” and “Searching for Shohei: An Interview Special” featuring Fox Sports’ Ben Verlander. Details on the additional documentaries FOX Sports Films and Religion of Sports are co-producing as part of the deal will be announced at a later date.

Watch the trailer for “Baseball’s Greatest Moments With The Kid Mero: The MLB All-Star Game” in the video above.