Fox Sports Hit With Layoffs Amid Restructuring

Fox Sports has laid off 50 to 100 staffers in what is being described as a restructuring and streamlining effort at the company, TheWrap has confirmed. That number amounts to 5 to 10% of the company’s total workforce.

“As part of Fox Sports’ commitment to become a more efficient organization, we are taking steps to streamline our business. As a result, today we announced the restructuring of several positions,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement on Friday.

The restructuring is a belated move related to the company’s sale of its regional sports networks to Disney in 2019, delayed by the effects of the pandemic this year.

Also Read: Fox Sports to Put 'Virtual Fans' in the Stands for MLB Games (Video)

The current round of cuts comes a month after Sports Business Journal reported in June that 20 Fox Sports talent and producers on low-rated boxing, WWE and soccer programs had been laid off by the company. That round of cuts was said to be unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic that forced the shut down of nearly all professional sports for much of the year.

Back in April, Fox Sports asked on-air talent to take a 15% pay reduction to help the company weather the pandemic, an effort that also included pay cuts for executives at the broader Fox Corporation.