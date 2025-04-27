‘The Five’ Host Dana Perino Dissolves Into Uncontrolled Giggles Over Perfectly Normal Pictures of David Hogg | Video

Dana Perino is normally the most composed member of “The Five” on Fox News, but the former White House press secretary devolved into uncontrolled fits of giggles last week as perfectly unremarkable pictures of David Hogg flashed across her screen.

Not pictures of Hogg doing funny things, acting out funny situations, or with funny alterations or graphics of any kind – just normal, everyday pictures of the recently elected DNC vice-chair doing things one would expect a 25-year-old gun-control activist and party operative to be doing.

But for whatever reason, Perino couldn’t handle it. She immediately began fumbling her lines for a Thursday segment about the leadership struggle inside the Democratic party when the first picture of Hogg, wearing a parka and speaking normally into a microphone, came onscreen:

“This old-vs.-young dynamic is playing out at the DNC, where the party’s chairman Ken Martin,” Perino tried to say as the guffaws bubbled up from within.

“Forced a rebuke by … spread … Greg … anyway so Democrats … want to … ” was all she could get out in between fits of giggles as the images kept rolling.

Of Hogg answering questions at a march on the D.C. mall:

Of Hogg, in a sharp suit and tie, gazing wistfully at another person:

And of Hogg speaking at a lectern:

Perino was so thrown off by then that it wasn’t clear she even saw that last one – and it’s probably for her own good.

Watch the entire meltdown at around the 40-second mark in the video above.