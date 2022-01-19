Eight celebrities will attempt to recreate the legendary lift and other moves from 1987’s “Dirty Dancing” in Fox’s new celebrity dance competition, “The Real Dirty Dancing” and be crowned “Baby” and “Johnny,” after the iconic characters played by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

On Wednesday, Fox revealed when the show will premiere.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, an All-Star and judge on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” will host the special event series, which will air on Tuesdays in February.

The celebrities are Backstreet Boys member Howie Dorough, “Smackdown” star Brie Bella, “High School Musical” cast member Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron of “The Bachelorette” and “Barkitecture,” “Iron Chef” winner Cat Cora, NFL star Antonio Gates, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and “The Real” host Loni Love

“The Real Dirty Dancing” is produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Dave Emery serve as executive producers, with Dan Martin serving as both executive producer and showrunner.

“The Real Dirty Dancing” will air on Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) on Fox.