Fox to Buy Clay Travis’ Sports Media Site Outkick

Fox Corp is buying Clay Travis’ conservative-slanted sports media site Outkick. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced the deal during the company’s earnings call on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Outkick positions itself as the conservative answer to ESPN, whom Travis frequently describes as being too liberal (despite no evidence to support that claim). Travis frequently goes after left-leaning athletes and even politicians and has taken heavy criticism for consistently underplaying the current COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come…