Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment Signs First-Look Animation Deal With Princess Pictures

Deal will see the two companies develop new animated content from Australia-based creators

| April 8, 2020 @ 4:32 PM
Bento Box Princess Pictures

Fox Entertainment’s animation studio Bento Box has signed a new first-look deal with the Australian production company Princess Pictures, the two companies announced Wednesday.

Under the deal, Bento Box and Princess will develop and produce new animated content from Australian-based creators. All projects stemming from the agreement will be fully produced in Australia with local talent and crews.

Princess Pictures is the company behind a number of popular Australian series, including Chris Lilley’s series “Summer Heights High” and “Angry Boys.” The company has also produced titles including “Wrong Kind of Black” and “Superwog,” as well as the animated series “Koala Man.”

Also Read: Fox's Bento Box Entertainment Names Brooke Keesling Head of Animation Talent Development

Bento Box co-founder and CEO Scott Greenberg and Princess Pictures founder Laura Waters will serve as executive producers on all projects developed by the two companies, as will Joel Kuwahara and Ben Jones of Bento Box and Princess’ Mike Cowap and Emma Fitzsimons.

“Laura, Mike and their entire team have the keen ability to identify emerging, multi-faceted storytellers, and, in doing so, are delivering some of the strongest comedy material we’ve seen,” Greenberg said in a statement. “Expanding our creative footprint globally is a top priority of ours; and we are excited to partner with Princess Pictures in Australia on finding, championing and introducing animation’s next wave of creators who deserve a shot to showcase their voices and points of view across platforms in the U.S. and beyond.”

“Australia punches above its weight in animation talent, with scores of Oscar nominations and wins, and very successful children’s animation series,” added Waters. “There’s a slew of Australian talent making hilarious animation online, all with dedicated audiences. In collaboration with Bento Box, we’re excited to support this new wave of comedy talent with professional budgets and access to opportunities on major platforms.”

