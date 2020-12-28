The Masked Dancer

Michael Becker/FOX

Fox’s ‘The Masked Dancer’ Debuts as Top-Rated New Show of the Season

by | December 28, 2020 @ 10:37 AM

The Craig Robinson-hosted “Masked Singer” spinoff delivers a solid premiere amid a sleepy holiday weekend

“The Masked Dancer” premiere on Sunday night delivered solid viewership numbers for Fox, marking the 2020-21 TV season’s top new series to date.

Buoyed by a football lead-in, the Craig Robinson-hosted “Masked Singer” spinoff delivered a 1.3 rating among adults under 50 and a total of 4.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s live-plus-same-day measurement. The episode was easily the top entertainment broadcast of the night with the other networks predominantly airing reruns.

Reid Nakamura

Reid Nakamura

TV reporter • reid.nakamura@thewrap.com • @reidnakamura

