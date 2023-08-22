‘Frasier’ Reboot Locks Fall Premiere Date at Paramount+

“Frasier” has reentered the building — and announced the premiere date for its much-anticipated reboot series at Paramount+.

The streaming revival, again starring five-time Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer as the titular psychotherapist, will debut its first two episodes on Oct. 12, the studio announced Tuesday.

It will also notably broadcast its first two episodes, which are directed by the legendary James Burrows, Oct. 17 on CBS — five days after the show’s streaming premiere.

You can watch the series’ date reveal video, featuring a newly recorded rendition of sitcom theme song “Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs” by Grammer, in the video below.

Per an official synopsis of the series, this new iteration of “Frasier” will follow “Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.” Like the original, the comedy series was filmed in front of a live studio audience and comes from CBS Studios.

Along with Grammer, this new “Frasier” stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

Peri Gilpin, who played Roz in the original series, is also set to return as a guest star for the new project. Bebe Neuwirth will also be reprising her role as Lilith Sternin. David Hyde Pierce, who costarred as Niles, will not be returning.

The rebooted “Frasier” comes from writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life in Pieces”), who executive produce alongside Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions produces with CBS Studios. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

This fall marks the 30th anniversary of “Frasier,” which to this day maintains the record of most comedy series Emmy wins at 37. Originally created and produced by David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee, “Frasier” first premiered on NBC in 1993. It quickly became one of the most beloved shows on the network and of the ’90s. Created as a spinoff to “Cheers,” the sitcom followed psychiatrist Frasier Crane as he returned to his hometown of Seattle to host a radio show. The series was critically praised and embraced by fans for its dry, quick-witted banter.

Kayla Cobb contributed to this story.