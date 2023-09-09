Fran Drescher Re-Elected SAG-AFTRA President as Strike Hits 56 Days

SAG-AFTRA members re-elected Fran Drescher as their president with a landslide victory Friday, a firm nod of confidence in “The Nanny” star as the actors union’s strike hit 56 days.

Drescher, 65, gained a second term with 81.4% of the vote while beating Maya Gilbert-Dunbar, the actress and wife of “9-1-1” star Rockmond Dunbar. Gilbert-Dunbar took 18.6% of the vote.

In the race for secretary-treasurer, Joely Fisher took 70.3% while her opponent, Peter Antico, had 29.7%.

“These are dynamic times,” Drescher said in a statement. “And as one member body, we will weather the storms, stand on our principles and make sure our major contributions to this collaborative art form shall never again be diminished but rather be exalted.

“I want all members to be equal in all ways and I will continue to fight against marginalization and discrimination within our union, from our employers and the world at large,” said Drescher, who was first elected in 2021 and has become the public face of the SAG-AFTRA’s strike against the AMPTP and the major Hollywood production studios. “Our main objective as a labor union must be to make sure everyone has equal opportunity to work. Together, we will watch partisanship fade away as we develop a new culture of respect, patience and understanding.”

Drescher also signaled the end of “tribalism” as SAG-AFTRA members “gain more empathy for one another.”

“Taking our time, speaking from the heart and making decisions must be based on wisdom and not politics,” Drescher continued. “Much has been accomplished in the past two years but I feel great optimism that the next two will be our greatest ever!”

Fisher, who was also first elected in 2021, cited a “new age” for the guild.

“In these challenging times, performers do what they’ve always done best: work together towards a common goal,” Fisher said in a statement. “I’m grateful for your trust in my work on behalf of my union siblings and steadfast in my commitment to you. I want to acknowledge every member who recognized this auspicious moment and volunteered to serve. Your willingness to run for office and contribute is deeply appreciated by your union family.”

The SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Local also held elections. Those winners, which take office immediately, are as follows:

President: Jodi Long

First Vice President: Sheryl Lee Ralph

Second Vice President: David Jolliffe

The following candidates ran unopposed:

National Board Member, Dancer: Danielle Towne

Local Board Member, Dancer: Lauren Froderman

Local Board Members, Singer/Recording Artist: Arnold Livingston Geis and Fletcher Sheridan

Convention Delegate, Broadcast-Entertainment: Samuel Rubin

Convention Delegate, Dancer: Lauren Froderman

Convention Delegates, Singer: Charlean Carmon, Kenton Chen, Fletcher Sheridan and Suzanne Waters

According to SAG-AFTRA: “Those members elected as Local Officers, Local Board members and Convention Delegates, by virtue of their election to those positions, are eligible to serve as Alternate National Board members who may be called upon to serve at National Board meetings when National Board members from the Los Angeles Local are unable to attend. The Local President, Local Officers and National Board members, by virtue of their election to those positions, shall also serve as Convention Delegates. The Local Officers also serve on the Local Executive Committee.”