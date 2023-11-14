The word is all over town. After leading SAG-AFTRA to an historic new deal with the Hollywood studios, Fran Drescher has leverage, rediscovered fame and momentum.

Could she use all that to transition into a political career?

“This has been a great launching pad for her. So it wouldn’t be unusual for her to try to make that leap,” said Jorge Flores, a Los Angeles-based political consultant who has run campaigns for Congress and state offices.

“Certainly she has raised her profile significantly, and has developed a base with certain constituencies across labor,” he noted.