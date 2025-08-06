Francis Ford Coppola Assures Fans He’s ‘Fine’ After Being Hospitalized in Rome: ‘I Am Well’

Hours after news that he has been hospitalized in Rome for heart-related reasons, Francis Ford Coppola assured fans he is doing just fine in a post Tuesday evening on Instagram.

“Da Dada (what my kids call me) is fine, taking an opportunity while in Rome to do the update of my 30 year old afib procedure with its inventor, a great Italian doctor – Dr. Andrea Natale! I am well!” the director wrote.

As first reported by local media, Coppola was hospitalized in Rome for mild heart arrhythmia shortly after the conclusion of his U.S. tour for his film “Megalopolis,” local Italian media reported Tuesday.

The six-time Oscar winner had scheduled the visit with Natale, his doctor of more than 30 years, while in Rome. Just before the procedure, doctors noticed the arrhythmia, and thus kept Coppola for observation, according to local media reports.

Just before flying to Rome, Coppola had attended the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco for a screening and discussion about his passion project “Megalopolis,” which the director self-financed.

Coppola toured with the film, which released in Sept. 2024, in six U.S. cities from late July to early August. Stops included Chicago, Denver and Dallas, as well as screenings in New York and New Jersey. California marked Coppola’s final visit on the tour.