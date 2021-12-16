Frank Sinatra Drama From Bill Condon, Singer’s Daughter in the Works at Netflix

A bio-series about iconic singer Frank Sinatra from Lionsgate Television and Polygram Entertainment is in the works at Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

Currently in the development stage after landing at the streaming service, the drama about Ol’ Blue Eyes will be written, executive produced and directed by Bill Condon (“Gods and Monsters,” “Twilight”) with Sinatra’s youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, also on board as an EP.

The untitled project is described as “the definitive bio-series on the iconic singer, actor, producer and quintessential celebrity of 20th Century America.”

The series will feature Frank Sinatra’s music and performances, made possible by the fact that Polygram’s parent company, UMG, owns and/or distributes the vast majority of the Sinatra catalogue.

Along with Condon and Tina Sinatra, additional executive producers include Bob Finkelstein via Frank Sinatra Enterprises, Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff and David Blackman for Polygram, and Greg Yolen and Jack Morrissey.

The project hails from Frank Sinatra Enterprises, Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Lionsgate Television.

Deadline first reported the Sinatra series was in development at Netflix.