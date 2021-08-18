Frankie Mossman, ‘Spartacus’ and The Horizon’ Actor, Dies at 33

Actor Francis “Frankie” Mossman, best known for starring in the web series “The Horizon” and his role as Vitus on Starz’ “Spartacus,” died Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia. He was 33.

Mossman’s brothers Laurence and Jeremy Mossman confirmed his death Aug. 16. The brothers set up an online fundraiser to help fly Frankie’s body from Australia to his native New Zealand for a funeral.

“With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing,” the actor’s brothers wrote. “Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney. His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him.”

Mossman’s brothers did not specify a cause of death. The New Zealand Herald reported Aug. 15 the actor “died on Saturday in a suspected suicide,” but this has not been confirmed.

Mossman began his career with New Zealand soap opera “Shortland Street.” He went on to play Vitus in Starz’s “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” and “Spartacus: Vengeance Unleashed,” though several of his appearances were uncredited.

He gained attention for the role of Stevie Hughes in LGBTQ series “The Horizon,” a scripted show that followed the lives of several people in Sydney’s gay community and ran for four seasons.

Mossman’s other credits include New Zealand TV show “The Amazing Extraordinary Friends,” interactive film “Dream Channel” and the film “The Richmond Family Massacre.”