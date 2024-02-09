“Malcolm in the Middle” star has buckled up for his NASCAR Xfinity series debut in an attempt to qualify for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

Most of Muniz’s fans know him as the early 2000s sitcom star, but he’s since taken up other interests since then, like his professional race career.

He’s a graduate of the ARCA Menards Series, which is owned by NASCAR, and he’s set to make his Xfinity Series debut in the driver’s seat of the No. 35 Ford Performance Ford Mustang for Joey Gase Motorsports. NASCAR reports that he’ll also participate in a limited Xfinity Series schedule during the season, which will include 33 races.

“I am very fortunate to have the unwavering support of Ford and Ford Performance through my NASCAR journey, and I am very humbled yet excited to be teamed up with Joey Gase Motorsports to attempt my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next weekend at Daytona International Speedway,” Muniz said, per NASCAR.

Muniz has already gotten a boost in the game as he’s picked up points that were moved from the 25th place owner to his team.

“Joey Gase Motorsports is proud to welcome Frankie to the team,” Gase said “Undoubtedly, he brings a lot of attention to our team and the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but throughout the last couple of weeks, I’ve never seen a driver more determined or focused than Frankie.”

His race career dates back to 2004 when the then-18 year old dropped in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, Calif. where he finished in 7th place. In 2023, Muniz finished in fourth place in ARCA Menards Series, and in April 2023 he landed in ninth place at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I know that moving up to Xfinity is a big leap for me, given my limited experience in stock cars. I understand the challenges ahead and know it will not always be easy,” Muniz said, thanking NASCAR officials Wayne Auton and BRett Bodine for believing in him. “I know that I have an enormous amount to learn, but you won’t find someone more dedicated than I am when it comes to chasing a dream.”