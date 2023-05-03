The entire “The Fast and Furious” universe consists of 13 installments: 10 movies, one show and two short films. The world of fast cars, illegal street racing and iconic beefs was created by Gary Scott Thompson. The writer, director and producer kicked off the franchise with the first film “The Fast and the Furious,” which was directed by Rob Cohen, with a story by Thompson and Ken Li.

The first film in what would become a country-hopping international franchise, starred Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Matt Schulze and Ricky Yune and more. “The Fast and the Furious” told the story of Dominic Toretto (Diesel), who has a passion and drive for street racing, and after a run-in with Johnny Tran (Yune), he takes racing newcomer Brian (Walker) under his wing. However, Dom and his sister Mia (Brewster) have no idea that he’s an undercover cop, and they are on the top of his suspects list in a case involving big-rig hijacks.

The film became the catalyst for what would be a multi-project TV and film brand that spans over two decades. Here’s how to watch the entire franchise in order chronologically and the order in which they were released.

“Fast & Furious” Movies in Chronological Order

“The Fast and the Furious” takes place first in the chronological order of the franchise focused on Dom, Brian and Mia, but from there the “Fast and Furious” timeline gets complicated as the third film released — “Tokyo Drift” — actually takes place years after subsequent installments.

The short film “Turbo Charged Prelude” serves as a prelude for the first film’s sequel, “2 Fast 2 Furious,” which also stars Walker and focuses on Brian’s move from Los Angeles to Miami to start a new life, but he quickly gets involved with the street racing life there. Both “Turbo Charged” and “2 Fast 2 Furious” and were released in 2003 and came out three days apart. The movies also include the second short film “Los Bandoleros” and the spinoff “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Here’s a rundown of the “The Fast and Furious” movies in chronological order.

“The Fast and Furious” (2001)

“Turbo Charged Prelude” (Short, 2003)

“2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003)

“Los Bandoleros” (Short, 2009)

“Fast & Furious” (2009)

“Fast Five” (2011)

“Fast & Furious 6” (2013)

“The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006)

“Furious 7” (2015)

“The Fate of the Furious” (2017)

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019)

“F9 The Fast Saga” (2021)

“Fast X” (2023)

“Fast & Furious” Movies in Release Order

Chronologically and in release order, the franchise begins with “The Fast and the Furious.” Most fans will jump right to “2 Fast 2 Furious” since it’s the next theatrical release. From the standalone sequel “Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift” to the latest entry in the “Fast and Furious Saga,” “Fast 9,” here’s a list of the movies in release order.

“The Fast and Furious” (2001)

“2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003)

“The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006)

“Fast & Furious” (2009)

“Fast Five” (2011)

“Fast & Furious 6” (2013)

“Furious 7” (2015)

“The Fate of the Furious” (2017)

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019)

“F9: The Fast Saga” (2021)

“Fast X” (2023)

Is the “Fast and the Furious” Netflix Show Canon?

The only show in the “Fast and Furious” universe is an animated series called “Fast & Furious Spy Racers,” which premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2019. The series — which isn’t canon but takes place in the same universe as “Fast & Furious” with different characters —follows a group of teens who infiltrate an elite racing league controlled an organization that seeks to dominate the world.

“Fast & Furious Spy Racers (2019)

“Fast & Furious” Short Films in Order

There are two short films in the “The Fast and Furious” franchise: “Turbo Charged,” which is a prelude to “2 Fast 2 Furious,” and the Vin Diesel-directed “Los Bandoleros,” a 20-minute short that helps set up “Fast and Furious.” “Turbo Recharged” is directed by Philip G. Atwell and written by Keith Dinielli, and it follows Brian on his on-the-run journey to evade police who are trying to arrest him for letting Dominic escape. As for “Los Bandoleros,” the film shows the crew reuniting in the Dominican Republic to break Leo Tego out of prison and steal gas shipments.

“Turbo Charged Prelude” (2003)

“Los Bandoleros” (2009)

Upcoming “Fast and Furious” Movies

“Fast X” – May 19, 2023

Untitled Next “Fast & Furious” Movie

The latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” universe is “Fast X,” which is the tenth film. Directed by Louis Leterrier and co-written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the film centers on Dom and his family, who are gearing up to take on the most dangerous and powerful foe they’ve ever faced. “Fast X” will hit theaters on May 19 and is expected to be the penultimate film in the franchise, with “Fast & Furious 11” due to conclude the series in some way, shape or form. Leterrier is already set to direct the next chapter after taking over for Justin Lin who bowed out of “Fast X” over creative differences a few weeks into production.