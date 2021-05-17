Rev. Franklin Graham admitted in a new interview that his pal, former President Donald Trump, shouldn’t have gone after the press the way he did.

“I would never have said that. I think it’s hurt him. I think it built a wall. I think it created animosity when it shouldn’t have. Just because somebody disagrees with you doesn’t mean they’re your enemy,” Graham said in a sit-down with Axios.

Mike Allen pressed the reverend, who has been a longtime supporter of Trump’s, on whether the one-term president’s attacks on the press were a mistake.

“No question about it,” said Graham, the son of Christianity Today founder Billy Graham.

During the interview, Graham was asked if he tells Trump “hard truths.” He admitted that he does, and sometimes wonders if he’ll be cut out of the former reality television host’s inner circle as a result.

In public, Graham has typically stuck with Trump: Following Evangelical magazine Christianity Today’s viral 2019 editorial titled “Trump Should Be Removed From Office,” the late founder’s son tweeted that he’d be “disappointed” to know about it.

“Christianity Today released an editorial stating that President Trump should be removed from office — and they invoked my father’s name (I suppose to try to bring legitimacy to their statements), so I feel it is important for me to respond,” Franklin Graham wrote on Facebook at the time. “Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece. In fact, he would be very disappointed.”

“I have not previously shared who my father voted for in the past election, but because of this article, I feel it is necessary to share it now,” he continued. “My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

Watch part of his new interview below, via Axios: