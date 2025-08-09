‘Freaky Friday’ Cast Then and Now | Photos

Before “Freakier Friday” hit theaters on Friday, we wanted to blast to the past with some of the photos of the iconic cast from the year “Freaky Friday” stole our hearts at the box office.

It’s been 22 years since “Freaky Friday” premiered in theaters, and the tale follows a high school girl and her mother’s wild adventures after they magically swap bodies. Most of the cast members have returned for another hilarious journey, so we’d like to celebrate the moment with some nostalgic flashbacks of the crew.

Check out the main characters and the stars that played them then and now.

Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman in "Freaky Friday" and "Freaky Friday 2" (Disney)
Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman in “Freaky Friday” and “Freakier Friday” (Disney)

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan stars as Anna Coleman in the “Freaky Friday” films. She’s the daughter of Tess Coleman, whom Jamie Lee Curtis plays. The two get into a load of shenanigans after they magically switch bodies.

Jamie Lee Curtis in "Freaky Friday" and "Freaky Friday 2" (Disney)
Jamie Lee Curtis in “Freaky Friday” and “Freakier Friday” (Disney)

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis is Tess Coleman, the mother of Anna Coleman. She’s an author and a psychologist. Her youngest child is Harry.

Chad Michael Murray in "Freaky Friday" and "Freaky Friday 2" (Disney)
Chad Michael Murray in “Freaky Friday” and “Freakier Friday ” (Disney)

Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray stars Jake, Anna Coleman’s high school crush.

Haley Hudson (Getty Images)
Haley Hudson (Getty Images)

Haley Hudson as Peg

Haley Hudson plays Peg, Anna Coleman’s best friend and bandmate.

Mark Harmon (Getty Images, Disney)
Mark Harmon (Getty Images, Disney)

Mark Harmon as Ryan

Mark Harmon stars as Ryan, fiancé to Tess Coleman in “Freaky Friday.”

Christina Vidal (Getty Images)
Christina Vidal (Getty Images)

Christina Vidal as Maddie

Longtime Disney star Christina Vidal plays Maddie, Anna Coleman’s best friend and the other member of her rock band.

Rosalind Chao as Pei Pei in "Freaky Friday" (Disney, Getty Images)
Rosalind Chao as Pei Pei in “Freaky Friday” (Disney, Getty Images)

Rosalind Chao as Pei Pei

Rosalind Chao stars as Pei Pei. She serves her family as a host at their Chinese restaurant.

Lucille Soong as Pei Pei's mother in "Freaky Friday" (Disney, Getty Images)
Lucille Soong as Pei Pei’s mother in “Freaky Friday” (Disney, Getty Images)

Lucille Soong as Pei Pei’s mom

Lucille Soong as Pei Pei’s mother, and the co-owner of a Chinese restaurant.

Ryan Malgarini (Getty Images)
Ryan Malgarini (Getty Images)

Ryan Malgarini as Harry

Ryan Malgarini stars as Harry, Anna’s little brother and Tess’ youngest child.

Harold Gould (Getty Images)
Harold Gould (Getty Images)

Harold Gould as Grandpa

Late actor Harold Gould starred as Anna Coleman’s grandfather, and the father of Tess Coleman.

