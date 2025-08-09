‘Freaky Friday’ Cast Then and Now | Photos

Before “Freakier Friday” hit theaters on Friday, we wanted to blast to the past with some of the photos of the iconic cast from the year “Freaky Friday” stole our hearts at the box office.
It’s been 22 years since “Freaky Friday” premiered in theaters, and the tale follows a high school girl and her mother’s wild adventures after they magically swap bodies. Most of the cast members have returned for another hilarious journey, so we’d like to celebrate the moment with some nostalgic flashbacks of the crew.
Check out the main characters and the stars that played them then and now.
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan stars as Anna Coleman in the “Freaky Friday” films. She’s the daughter of Tess Coleman, whom Jamie Lee Curtis plays. The two get into a load of shenanigans after they magically switch bodies.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis is Tess Coleman, the mother of Anna Coleman. She’s an author and a psychologist. Her youngest child is Harry.
Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray stars Jake, Anna Coleman’s high school crush.
Haley Hudson as Peg
Haley Hudson plays Peg, Anna Coleman’s best friend and bandmate.
Mark Harmon as Ryan
Mark Harmon stars as Ryan, fiancé to Tess Coleman in “Freaky Friday.”
Christina Vidal as Maddie
Longtime Disney star Christina Vidal plays Maddie, Anna Coleman’s best friend and the other member of her rock band.
Rosalind Chao as Pei Pei
Rosalind Chao stars as Pei Pei. She serves her family as a host at their Chinese restaurant.
Lucille Soong as Pei Pei’s mom
Lucille Soong as Pei Pei’s mother, and the co-owner of a Chinese restaurant.
Ryan Malgarini as Harry
Ryan Malgarini stars as Harry, Anna’s little brother and Tess’ youngest child.
Harold Gould as Grandpa
Late actor Harold Gould starred as Anna Coleman’s grandfather, and the father of Tess Coleman.