Fred Armisen Cracks Up Questlove With ‘Tonight Show’ Impression of Diana Ross’ Confused Drummer | Video

Fred Armisen sent Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson into a fit of giggles on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with a pitch-perfect impression of an extremely specific musical moment.

Armisen appeared on “The Tonight Show” to promote not just his role as Uncle Fester in “Wednesday” Season 2 but also his new comedy album, “100 Sound Effects.” Near the end of his interview, however, Armisen announced that he wanted to perform a new musical impression for Fallon and “Tonight Show” viewers. “Do you guys know the song ‘I’m Coming Out’ by Diana Ross?” Armisen asked the in-studio audience.

“The intro sounds like the drummer — it’s like the first time he’s playing the song,” Armisen explained. After the “Tonight Show” crew wheeled out a drum kit, the comedian and former “Saturday Night Live!” cast member proceeded to demonstrate what he meant. Armisen did not even get the chance to start the impression, though, before Roots drummer and “Tonight Show” mainstay Questlove preemptively started chuckling.

Before long, he was not the only one in the “Tonight Show” studio who was laughing along. You can check out the moment yourself in the video below.

Earlier in the interview, Armisen detailed the origins of his “100 Sound Effects” album, which is exactly what its title says it is — except that it actually includes 101 sound effects. According to Armisen, that latter detail came from a note given to him by none other than Steve Martin.

“It just seemed like a nice even number, because they’re so short that an album has to be at least 100,” Armisen began. “I’m name dropping. I told Steve Martin about it, and he was like, ‘Uh-huh. You should do 101.’” When Fallon asked if Martin was delighted to learn that Armisen had listened to him, the “Tonight Show” guest revealed, “When I told him about it, he didn’t remember that he told me that.”

Fallon went on to play several of the album’s sound effects for the “Tonight Show” audience, including “Tent Zipper” and “Keyboard Not Working at First at a Music Store.” In response to Fallon asking him what his “goal” is with the album, Armisen succinctly replied, “I want it to debut at No. 1.”

For those interested, the album is set to be released on Sept. 26.