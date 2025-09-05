‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Heads to Detroit for One-Night-Only Show

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is headed to Detroit.

The NBC late night show will host a one-night-only special episode at the Detroit Opera House on Sunday, Sept. 14. The show will air on Monday, Sept. 15 on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The Detroit-set episode will kickstart the string of post-“Sunday Night Football” editions of “The Tonight Show,” which were previously announced to kick off on Sunday, Sept. 21.

The special episode is a collaboration between NBCUniversal and Ford, whose partnership is entering into its fifth year, with Ford working with Fallon and the late night show’s team to spotlight a lineup of star-studded guests with deep Detroit roots. Ford also has ties with the Detroit Opera House, which Ford Motor Company and Ford Philanthropy has supported for over 20 years.

Tickets for the special Detroit show are available now here.

With Fallon recording the show on Sept. 14, the late night host will be missing the 2025 Emmys in Los Angeles, at which he is nominated for his work hosting “SNL50” in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category, as well as Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for “The Tonight Show: During Commercial Break.”

With the exception of Sept. 14, “The Tonight Show” tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

Hailing from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller, who also serves as showrunner, as well as Gerard Bradford.