Jimmy Fallon’s Greg Gutfeld Interview Scores Biggest ‘Tonight Show’ Audience Since 2023 | Exclusive

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” scored its biggest audience since 2023 as it hosted Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld and the Jonas Brothers last week, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The Aug. 7 telecast, which welcomed Gutfeld and the Jonas Brothers to the NBC late night show alongside musical guest Good Charlotte, brought in 1.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day figures, the highest viewership “The Tonight Show” has seen since Dec. 19, 2023, when the show hosted Bradley Cooper, Martha Stewart and Rufus and Martha Wainwright. (The measurements exclude live sports lead-ins.)

Viewership for the Aug. 7 show boosted viewership for the week of Aug. 4, which also welcomed Chris Pratt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Seth Rogen to the show, to average 1.2 million, ranking as the most-watched week of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” since the week of May 19.

During the week of Aug. 4, “The Tonight Show” also hosted Rose Byrne, Jordan Klepper and Heidi Klum, among others.

“The Tonight Show” now stands as the most viewed late night show across social media with 9.1 billion total views to date in the past 12 months across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and X.

It’s no surprise that Gutfeld’s appearance on “The Tonight Show” boosted ratings, as the personality consistently brings in impressive numbers for Fox News, with “Gutfeld!” averaging 2.9 million total viewers in July.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, with Lorne Michaels serving as an executive producer. Chris Miller showruns and serves as a producer alongside Gerard Bradford. “The Tonight Show” tapes in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

