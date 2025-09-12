Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures Recognize WGA for Collective Bargaining

Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures both recognized the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) for the purpose of collective bargaining for writers at their public television programs. This means that writers on future seasons of “Alma’s Way,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and “Carl the Collector” will now have a union.

According to an official release, “writers at both production companies will work under the terms reached between the Writers Guild of America East and PBS in December, 2024, the first WGA-PBS contract to include the writing done for PBS KIDS’ animated programs.” This agreement covers writing work for animated programs over 5 minutes in length made for TV and new media, with writers receiving pension and health contributions on top of script fees and weekly salaries. Animation writers will also receive residuals for AVOD and SVOD reuse.

Adam Rudman, co-founder/executive producer at Spiffy Pictures, said in a statement, “Every writer on all of our series over the years has played an integral role in each show’s success, so this was a no-brainer for Spiffy. We hope it paves the way for more companies to follow.”

“We are extremely proud to be working with Fred Rogers Productions. They carry on the legacy of Fred by being true allies in supporting working writers,” Jill Cozza-Turner, head writer for “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and Jorge Aguirre, head writer for “Alma’s Way,” said in a statement. “We’re grateful to partner with FRP and their mission to tell impactful stories that promote children’s curiosity and make it fun for them to learn and grow.”



Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, president of the Writers Guild of America East, said, “PBS KIDS writers have been a bedrock in educating children around the world and we are glad they can work under a Writers Guild contract that provides them with fair pay, pension and health coverage and residuals. All animation writers deserve union protections just like their colleagues in live action television.”