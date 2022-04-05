Freeform Announces Nonfiction Slate With 3 New Docuseries

Freeform announced Tuesday that it is launching a nonfiction slate with three new original series: “The Deep End,” “Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us” and “Day to Night,” all geared to appeal to the network’s young demographic.

“Nonfiction is a genre that our audience loves,” Jihan Robinson, vice president, alternative development at Freeform, said in a statement. “Our goal is to focus on character-driven narratives that are relatable and reflective of the Gen Z and millennial experience, and we could not be more proud to usher in the new wave of nonfiction programming with these three unique series.”

“The Deep End,” a four-part docu-series directed by Jon Kasbe, delves inside the world of a controversial female spiritual teacher. It was filmed over three years and is produced by Bits Sola and executive produced by The Documentary Group’s Tom Yellin and Gabrielle Tenenbaum. It premieres on the network Wednesday, May 18, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us” is a four-part docu-series following a woman as she reexamines her past relationship with a trusted teacher. The series, about sexual predators within the U.S. high school system, is directed by Amy Berg, Jenna Rosher and Kristi Jacobson. Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Dana J. Olkkonen executive produce, along with Thalia Mavros from The Front Media, and Cheryl Nichols, Ari Basile, Berg and Sarah Gibson. It premieres Wednesday, June 15, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Coming this summer is “Day to Night” (working title), which follows the next generation of icons in NYC’s creative underground. Megan Sanchez-Warner serves as the showrunner and Jessica Chermayeff, Ana Veselic and Anne Alexander executive produce through their Cousins production company. Chermayeff and Veselic also serve as series directors.

All titles will be available to stream on Hulu the day after the premiere.