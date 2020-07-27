Freeform released the first trailer for its four-part limited series “Love in the Time of Corona” on Monday for those who aren’t sick of quarantine yet.

The scripted drama, which hails from “Good Trouble” duo Joanna Johnson and Christine Sacani, tells “four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine,” from the early days of social distance through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The four parts will air across two nights, Aug. 22 and 23 on Freeform.

Also Read: Leslie Odom Jr, Nicolette Robinson to Star in Freeform's 'Love in the Time of Corona'

“Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson executive produce and star in the limited series, along with Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows and L. Scott Caldwell. See full episode descriptions below.

“Love in the Time of Corona” was filmed using remote technologies last month in the cast’s homes. Johnson and Sacani serve as executive producers on the series alongside Anonymous Content’s Robyn Meisinger.

Aug. 22 – Episode #1001 – “The Course of Love”

Married couple James and Sade adjust to being together 24/7 in quarantine now that James’ business travel has come to a halt. Nanda spends time, virtually, with her husband, who is in a nursing home. Roommates Oscar and Elle decide to break out of their codependence and try online dating. Meanwhile, Sophie returns home from her freshman year of college to spend quarantine with her parents, who unbeknownst to her have decided to separate.

Aug. 22 – Episode #1002 – “#RelationshipGoals”

James reacts to the video of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting. Nanda reconnects with her estranged son, who has returned home to live in her guest house after losing his job. When Elle decides she can’t take a backseat to Oscar’s budding romance, she finally tells Oscar how she truly feels. Paul and Sarah try to cheer up Sophie after a breakup.

Aug. 23 – Episode #1003 – “Seriously Now”

Oscar feels a fracture in his friendship with Elle as she gets to know their downstairs neighbor Adam. Sarah and Sophie both find out a secret Paul has been keeping. Nanda attempts to repair her son’s relationship with his father. Tensions continue to run high as James and Sade struggle to get on the same page about their family’s future.

Aug. 23 – Episode #1004 – “Love and Protest”

James and Sade reflect on raising a Black child in the current climate in America. Paul recruits Sophie to help him throw a romantic evening. Elle and Oscar navigate their new relationship.