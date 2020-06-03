Freeform Marketing Exec Tricia Melton Joins Tom Ascheim at Warner Bros

Freeform marketing veteran Tricia Melton has joined Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics as chief marketing officer, the company announced Tuesday.

The move will reunite her with former Freeform president Tom Ascheim, who will join the division as president starting June 15. She will oversee the global marketing and brand strategy for the new division, which includes Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, as well as the television side of Warner Bros. Animation and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

Melton will begin work on June 29, reporting to Ascheim.

“Tricia is creative, strategic and ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation in marketing,” said Warner Bros. chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff. “We’ll look to her expertise and experience to help us shape our overall messaging and consumer outreach as we formally launch a unified kids, young adults and classics business at Warner Bros. We have such a great collection of brands and IP, and I can’t wait for Tom and Tricia to get started and help take us to the next level.”

“I’m excited to be joining this new division made up of some of the most iconic entertainment brands in the world,” said Melton. “I’m like a kid in a giant content candy store, thrilled at the opportunity to work with these talented teams and innovative content creators. I’m honored that I get to now champion and help grow the next chapter of these legendary brands.”

Melton most recently served as senior vice president of marketing, brand, creative and communications for Freeform. She also previously served senior vice president of entertainment marketing and branding for TBS, TNT and TCM, where she oversaw marketing initiatives for shows including “Conan,” “The Closer,” “The Last Ship,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Falling Skies” and “Dallas.”

She has also held positions at Lifetime, Oxygen Media, Food Network, Channel One Network in New York and Whittle Communications.