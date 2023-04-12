‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season

Netflix has canceled “On My Block” spinoff “Freeridge” after just one season, TheWrap has learned.

The eight-episode YA series starred Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Bryana Salaz, as, respectively, rival sisters Gloria and Ines, and featured an entirely POC cast.

“Freeridge,” which premiered on Feb. 2, was ordered to series in September 2021 when it was announced that “On My Block” would be ending with its fourth season.

The half-hour series also co-starred Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cam, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi, and Peggy Blow as Mariluna. Michael Solomon, Zaire Adams also co-starred, with Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons reprising their roles from “On My Block.”

The series was from “On My Block” co-creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, “On My Block” co-producer Jamie Uyeshiro and “On My Block” co-executive producer Jamie Dooner.

Lungerich, who served as showrunner, remains under an overall deal at Netflix. She previously created the MTV series “Awkward.”

Variety first reported the news.