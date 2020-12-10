“Fresh Off The Boat” writer and producer Eddie Huang’s directorial debut “Boogie” has scored a release date from Focus Features and will open domestically in theaters on March 5, 2021.

Huang wrote and directed “Boogie,” a basketball coming-of-age story about Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation.

The film stars Huang alongside lead Taylor Takahashi and the late rapper Pop Smoke, whom you can see in a first look image for “Boogie” above. Pop Smoke also made his posthumous acting debut in the film, and “Boogie” also features new music from the rapper that will be available on Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records.

“Boogie” also stars Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Mike Moh and Perry Yung.

The producers are Josh Bratman of Immersive Pictures, Josh McLaughlin of Wink Productions, and Michael Tadross. Rafael Martinez is an executive producer.

Eddie Huang is the restaurateur and food personality whose memoir “Fresh Off The Boat” became a bestseller in 2013 about his Taiwanese family coming to America and has since become a long-running sitcom of the same name.

The ABC sitcom wrapped its sixth and final season earlier this year.